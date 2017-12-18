River City FOP delivers gifts to Norton Children's patients

Patients at Norton Children's Hospital got a surprise on Monday, thanks to the River City Fraternal Order of Police. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Patients at Norton Children's Hospital got a surprise on Monday, thanks to the River City Fraternal Order of Police.

The FOP delivered toys to every patient at the hospital.

This was the 20th year in a row for the event.

"Part of what we do for a living is being there for folks in the community," FOP President-elect Nicolai Jilik said. "My youngest daughter spent some time with the hospital staff here, I've got a lot of respect for them."

The gifts are provided by the Brothers and Sisters of the River City FOP Lodge No. 614 and Jeffersontown FOP Lodge No. 26

