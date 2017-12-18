Marijuana trafficking charges dropped against 5 in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Prosecutors in Bullitt County have dismissed charges of five men arrested in a drug bust last week.

The five - Glen D. Fleming, 60, of Shepherdsville; Mohammad Naser Mohammed, 22, of Louisville; Kenneth Lamarr Ricks, 31, of Louisville; Elvin Mustic, 23, of Louisville, and Todd Burnett Decker, 26, of Vine Grove, KY - were each charged with trafficking in marijuana.

The arrests were made after a search warrant was served at Fleming's Auto Body Repair Shop, located at 2035 Highway 44 West, by the Drug Enforcement Agency. Approximately one pound of marijuana was found in a glass jar container. Each of the men denied any knowledge about the marijuana.

At the time of the raid, Fleming was a member of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Merit Board. He has resigned from that position.

