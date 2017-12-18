LIST: Restaurants open for business on Christmas Day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIST: Restaurants open for business on Christmas Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If home cooking isn't on the menu, or the turkey spends a little too long in the oven, there are some restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:

  • Buca Di Beppo; open for lunch and dinner beginning at 11 a.m.
  • Chuck E Cheese; some locations open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Denny's; the American institution is open 24/7, 365 days per year
  • Hometown Buffet; Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • IHOP; Most locations open 24-hours
  • Macaroni Grill; participating locations open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Morton's the Steakhouse; Open standard hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
  • Panda Express; hours vary by restaurant
  • Ruth's Chris Steakhouse; Serving Christmas Dinner starting at noon, reservations required
  • Shoney's; Traditional offerings such as roasted turkey, ham and sweet potato casserole served all Christmas Day
  • Waffle House; Open 24/7, 365 days per year.

To see the complete list from Offers.com, click here. And if chains aren't your thing, call your favorite locally-owned eatery to see which other options are available for holiday dining around WAVE Country.

