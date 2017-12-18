EXCLUSIVE: 24 criminal cases to be dismissed after probe of Prospect Asst. Police Chief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has learned approximately 24 cases are being dismissed because of one former police officer being investigated in relation to the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer program.

Todd Shaw spent 21 years with LMPD, before retiring as a Sergeant. Shaw served as the Assistant Chief of the Prospect Police Department until November, when an internal investigation led to his resignation.

WAVE 3 News filed a request under Kentucky’s Open Records Act for documents from that investigation, but Shaw's attorneys filed suit to block the release.

In a court hearing on Monday, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell supported our request.

In a filing, O'Connell said the records, which include dozens of Facebook messages, will lead his office to dismiss “approximately 24 criminal cases.”

He argued the public has a right to know why that's happening, and one particular record will make it clear.

"The document they don't want disclosed is a letter that I wrote to the Chief of police about Todd Shaw," O'Connell said.

The City of Prospect also believes the information WAVE 3 News asked for should be released. His office called it important and that the public should know.

Shaw has not been charged with a crime.

WAVE 3 News is expecting to get the judge's decision in a couple of weeks.

