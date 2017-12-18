Dan Johnson, Kentucky lawmaker, laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - State Representative Dan Johnson was laid to rest Monday afternoon, days after he took his own life.

Fellow Republican Representatives Wesley Morgan of Madison and Robbie Mills of Henderson, Johnson's suite mate in Frankfort, traveled a good distance to be at his funeral.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Dan Johnson: Autopsy results show KY State Rep. died of gunshot wound

The hearse was surrounded by friends and family as it left Johnson's Heart of Fire Church on Bardstown Road. Motorcyclists who were friends of Johnson helped escort the funeral procession to Mount Washington Cemetery.

Those who attended the service, said it was joyful with family members singing and praying.

Senator Dan Seum and George Augustus Stallings Jr. also took part in the service. Stallings Jr., is the former leader of an independent Catholic sect, who Johnson at one time traveled with. Dr. R.Z. Miller of the Spirit of Peace Missionary Baptist Church said he was the last pastor to preach in Johnson's former church before it burned. Miller said, that was another time when, "there were people out there who did not like Johnson."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Neighbors disturbed by deer hunting near Indian Hills

+ Marijuana trafficking charges dropped against 5 in Bullitt County

+ River City FOP delivers gifts to Norton Children's patients

Johnson took his life Wednesday, one day after he denied accusations of arson and the sexual abuse of a former teen church member that came out in a Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting expose.

"Bishop Stallings said he's a brother from another mother, well, so am I and we're here to show that, and to let people know that regardless of what one sees or has said, it's what one has done in life that pleases God the most," Miller said.

Representative Mills, of Henderson said, "I think our elected officials need to understand the ground level people that they represent, and Dan definitely did that."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.