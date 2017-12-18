Kentucky man battling ALS hopes for Christmas cards

Mullins has gotten around two dozen cards so far. (Source: WLEX)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Mount Sterling, Kentucky man fighting Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) has been chosen for a holiday card drive to help boost his spirits during the holiday season.

Larry Mullins was diagnosed with ALS in June. His daughter, Shannon Berlin, told WLEX that the disease took over his body quickly and that she's scared that this may be their last holiday together.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Surveillance video from deadly railroad crash released

+ River City FOP delivers gifts to Norton Children's patients

+ Neighbors disturbed by deer hunting near Indian Hills

ALS Hope For A Cure chose Mullins as their 2017 holiday card drive recipient. The drive was founded by a woman who also saw her father suffer from ALS.

Berlin said she hopes cards pour in because she wants to see a smile light up her father's face.

"It's just a nasty disease that takes away everything," Berlin said to WLEX. "He was going to commit suicide, so she started having people send him cards, which lifted his spirits. Every time he gets one, his face lights up."

Mullins has received around two dozen cards so far but Berlin hopes to see the floodgates open. She also said she hopes that the card drive will raise awareness for ALS research.

Send Larry a card at: Larry Mullins, 407 Richmond Avenue, Mt. Sterling, Ky 40353

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.