Shanks Lane arson suspect faces upgraded murder charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman accused of setting an apartment building on fire, killing three members of the same family, was back in court Monday.

Danesha Peden, 26, now faces charges of three counts of murder and arson.

Police say Peden admitted to pouring gas and setting it on fire inside an apartment complex off Shanks Lane earlier this month.

Archimeda Riley, 41, her 16-year-old daughter Savannah and 11-year-old son Kameron all died in that fire.

Peden pleaded not guilty to all charges. She is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

