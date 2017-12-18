Police: Gun in Newport taxi shooting sold online

Police in Newport believe they have the suspected murder weapon in the death of a taxi driver.

The driver, David DePhillips, 38, was shot and killed on Tuesday, Dec. 12, with a passenger in the car.

In an attempt to escape, he crashed about a block away on Washington Avenue. DePhillips was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead, according to police. The passenger was not hurt.

Three people were arrested and charged with murder in a possibly drug-related shooting.

DePhillips' mother said her son was visiting a friend and pulled up as Justin Russell, Alyssa Baker, and Jarrett Anness were in botched drug deal gone bad.

Police said the suspects then tried to sell the weapon online.

"I would say this is unusual. We just don't have a lot of incidents like this. And in my career... I have never seen someone use a weapon and then post it online in their effort to get rid of it," Lt. Chris Fangman said.

After it was bought online the new owner of the gun saw news reports of what happened in Newport and quickly called police - believing he many now have the weapon that was just used to kill someone.

"It's incredible with the power of the media to get information out there. That someone can see a news story and help us develop the case even further. just by being a good person they didn't have to speak up," Fangman said.

