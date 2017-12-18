VIDEO: Child in stroller caught up in mall brawl

A child in his stroller was caught in the fray as several women got into a violent fight at a mall. (Source: WBBH/CNN/Family photo/Facebook)

FORT MYERS, FL (WBBH/CNN) - There was kicking, punching, hair-pulling and spitting in an all-out brawl at the center of Edison Mall near the Victoria's Secret store.

“There was a lot of yelling. I couldn’t understand what they were saying, though,” said witness David Milburn, who caught the fight on video. “I mean, there was just so many of them. No one really intervened. No one tried to break it up.”

The fight was allegedly fueled by the murder of Samuel Jones, who was shot and killed in Lehigh Acres Saturday.

In the midst of the fight were children, including one in a stroller near the scene, with no one looking after it.

“The girl was down and she pulled the baby over and kicked her (the other woman) in the face and took off running - left the baby,” Milburn said.

A man standing nearby grabbed onto the stroller.

“The baby was there all by itself, so he stood there to try and make sure I guess nothing happened to the child,” the witness said.

The fight is now stirring up questions of the safety measures in place at the mall, especially with the last holiday shopping weekend coming up. But the company would only say, “No comment.”

Milburn said that’s not enough.

“They need to step up their game,” he said. “It’s a big mall. A lot of stuff can happen.”

