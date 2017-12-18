READ HERE: Rick Pitino's latest court filing against Adidas

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former UofL head basketball coach Rick Pitino is continuing his legal battles.

His latest legal filing against Adidas asserted that the court should deny Adidas' motion to dismiss or transfer venue in his suit against the company.

Read the entire thing here:

Pitino's legal team claimed Pitino "asserts Adidas acted with reckless disregard of the injury that would befall him because he would widely perceived as complicit in Adidas' conspiracy".

