Park Hill children graduate gun safety program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One organization continues to teach children in high-crime neighborhoods about the dangers of guns.

Little Hands, Little Feet held their graduation Monday night in Park Hill.

Little Hands, Little Feet is a 13-week program, focused on intervention and prevention. Kids learn what to do if there's a shooting or if they find a gun in their home. The classes are taught across from the Park Hill Housing Complex, one of the most violent areas in the Louisville.

"When we identify their housing and where they live it's very important that we try to change their lives, create good citizenship amongst young people," Luther Brown of Little Hands Little Feet said.

Little Hands, Little Feet plans to hold another 13-week gun safety course in Shively next year.

