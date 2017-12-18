Local fraternity provides holiday meal for homeless men

The men are staying in the YMCA's transitional shelter. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Homeless Louisville men were treated a holiday meal at the Chestnut Street YMCA Monday night.

The Theta Omega Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity celebrated the work of William Randolph "Randy" Barnett by feeding the men.

"We just want to give back to the men at the YMCA and let them know they're appreciated," President Greg Blount said. "Whatever circumstances that they went through to get here, you know that doesn't mean they don't deserve a good meal."

Each man also got a gift bag full of personal hygiene items.

