Fort Wayne hits 17 three's in 92-72 win at IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points and Bryson Scott added 26 on Monday night, leading Fort Wayne to a 92-72 victory at Indiana.



The Mastodons (8-5) made 17 3-pointers to tie an Assembly Hall record by a visiting team and won their second straight over the Hoosiers. This time they didn't even need overtime to finish the job.



Robert Johnson had 17 points and Juwan Morgan finished with 14 to lead Indiana (6-6). It's the first time in 17 years the Hoosiers have lost back-to-back games to an in-state foe other than Notre Dame or Purdue and only the fourth time in school history.



The Mastodons made it look easy, too, after Indiana took advantage of a nearly eight-minute scoring drought during which Indiana turned a 33-27 deficit into a 40-36 lead.



But when Fort Wayne's shooters warmed up, it was over fast.



The Mastodons made three 3s during a 17-5 run that gave them a 53-44 lead with 14:03 to go.



Then, with Indiana trailing 58-51, they made four more 3s in a 1:41 stretch to extend the lead to 70-53. One more 7-0 scoring flurry made it a 21-point game and the Hoosiers never seriously challenged again.



BIG PICTURE



Fort Wayne: The Mastodons proved last year's stunning upset was no fluke. One year after stunning the nation's No. 3 team on their home court, they made the three-hour drive to Bloomington and pulled off an even more impressive victory by using an uncanny 3-point barrage that could cause problems for just about any team. The win will help fortify Fort Wayne's resume - if it continues to win games.



Indiana: It took less than 72 hours for the spoils to wear off of Archie Miller's biggest win as Indiana's coach. The Hoosiers have now lost to two in-state teams this season, Indiana State and Fort Wayne, and both were embarrassing. The Hoosiers gave up a combined 34 3s in those losses and 51 in the other 10.



KEY NUMBERS



Fort Wayne: John Konchar had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Mastodons. ... Fort Wayne was 17 of 30 on 3s, tying the record Indiana State set in November's season opener. ... The Mastodons forced 18 turnovers while committing 12.



Indiana: Lost despite having a 46-21 rebounding advantage. ... Indiana was 4 of 24 on 3s. ... The Hoosiers lost three straight to Butler from 1947-48 and two more to the Bulldogs in 1957 and 1958. The only other in-state team to beat Indiana in consecutive games, other than the Irish and Boilermakers, was Indiana State in 1999 and 2000.



GOING GREEN



There was one comical moment for Indiana on Monday.



After Devonte Green lost his shoe while battling for a rebound and drawing laughs from the crowd, he in stayed in the paint on his own end to put the shoe on. He then sprinted up the court, took a pass, drove in for a layup and drew a foul with 13:04 left in the first half.



Green also completed the 3-point play to give the Hoosiers a 19-13 lead.



UP NEXT



Fort Wayne: Opens play Thursday against Liberty in the first of two games at a tournament in New Orleans.



Indiana: Hosts Tennessee Tech on Thursday in the second-to-last non-conference game on the schedule.



