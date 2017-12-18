Samford coasts to 99-70 win over Asbury - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Samford coasts to 99-70 win over Asbury

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alex Thompson scored 22 points with 11-for-15 shooting, Demetrius Denzel-Dyson added 21 points and Samford cruised to a 99-70 win over NAIA program Asbury on Monday night.

Eric Adams had 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and Triston Chambers got 11 points for Samford (4-8), which shot 55 percent from the field with 25 assists on 36 buckets.

Samford took the lead for good early in the opening half with a 9-0 run capped with Chambers 3-pointer to make it 17-10 with 12:24 left until intermission. The Bulldogs continued to pull away, taking a 43-29 advantage into the break and were never challenged in the second half.

Asbury was led by Deion Cochran's 19 points, including five 3-pointers, Daulton Peters added 12 points and Will Henderson hauled in 10 rebounds.

