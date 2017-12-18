Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Noble 90, Hamilton 33
Community Baptist 90, Howe School 28
E. Noble 61, Whitko 47
Indpls Irvington 80, Bloomington Lighthouse 48
Riverton Parke 63, N. Putnam 61, OT
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 49, Washington Catholic 18
Bellmont 64, Adams Central 30
Bloomington South 64, Jennings Co. 56, OT
Chesterton 53, Kankakee Valley 40
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 36, Victory Christian Academy 27
Crothersville 66, Madison Shawe 47
Ev. North 78, Ev. Harrison 53
Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Columbia City 33
Garrett 50, New Haven 35
Indpls Herron 44, Indpls Lighthouse South 18
Indpls Irvington 50, Bloomington Lighthouse 30
Jac-Cen-Del 79, S. Decatur 33
Milan 46, Hauser 42, OT
Morgan Twp. 52, N. White 43
Muncie Burris 54, Indpls Shortridge 51
N. Miami 50, Southern Wells 49
Paris, Ill. 78, W. Vigo 28
River Forest 50, Hammond Clark 37
Tecumseh 66, S. Knox 57
Wapahani 55, Muncie Central 52
