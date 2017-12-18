Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Noble 90, Hamilton 33

Community Baptist 90, Howe School 28

E. Noble 61, Whitko 47

Indpls Irvington 80, Bloomington Lighthouse 48

Riverton Parke 63, N. Putnam 61, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 49, Washington Catholic 18

Bellmont 64, Adams Central 30

Bloomington South 64, Jennings Co. 56, OT

Chesterton 53, Kankakee Valley 40

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 36, Victory Christian Academy 27

Crothersville 66, Madison Shawe 47

Ev. North 78, Ev. Harrison 53

Ft. Wayne Concordia 49, Columbia City 33

Garrett 50, New Haven 35

Indpls Herron 44, Indpls Lighthouse South 18

Indpls Irvington 50, Bloomington Lighthouse 30

Jac-Cen-Del 79, S. Decatur 33

Milan 46, Hauser 42, OT

Morgan Twp. 52, N. White 43

Muncie Burris 54, Indpls Shortridge 51

N. Miami 50, Southern Wells 49

Paris, Ill. 78, W. Vigo 28

River Forest 50, Hammond Clark 37

Tecumseh 66, S. Knox 57

Wapahani 55, Muncie Central 52

