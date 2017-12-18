Killian Tillie leads No. 12 Gonzaga over IUPUI 101-71

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Killian Tillie scored a career-high 27 points, and No. 12 Gonzaga beat IUPUI 101-71 on Monday night.

Johnathan Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Gonzaga (10-2), last year's runner-up in the NCAA Tournament.

T.J. Henderson scored 18 points for UIPUI (2-8), which has lost six straight games. The Jaguars have lost all 17 games against ranked opponents in their history.

Gonzaga dominated inside, making 68 percent of its shots and out-rebounding the Jaguars 38-24. IUPUI shot 39 percent.

Tillie made 8 of 12 field goals and all 10 of his free throws.

Gonzaga went on an 18-7 run midway through the first half to take a 28-14 lead. Tillie had eight points during the run.

Gonzaga led 47-31 at halftime after holding the Jaguars to 33 percent shooting.

Tillie made four straight Gonzaga baskets as the Bulldogs built a 59-44 lead in the second.

Silas Melson's basket pushed the Gonzaga lead to 20.

The Jaguars went on a 12-4 run to cut Gonzaga's lead to 74-63 before the Bulldogs pulled away again.

After a poor performance against North Dakota, Gonzaga shook up the starting lineup. Rui Hachimura and Jacob Larsen got the first starts of their careers, while Williams and Tillie came off the bench.

BIG PICTURE

IUPUI: The initials stand for Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. Its only victories this season are against Anderson and Morehead State. The Jaguars have played Gonzaga once before, losing in 2010.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs needed overtime to beat unheralded North Dakota in their last game, largely because of poor shooting. It was their third overtime game of the season, with a loss to Florida and a victory over Texas. The Zags are averaging 91 points per game, fifth in the nation, while IUPUI averages 68.

UP NEXT

IUPUI hosts IU Kokomo on Friday

Gonzaga plays at San Diego State on Thursday in its final non-conference game of the season.

