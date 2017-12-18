Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 51, Villa Madonna 42
Calvary Christian 68, Dayton 57
Daviess Co. 62, Butler Co. 42
Elizabethtown 85, Lou. Shawnee 47
George Rogers Clark 56, Ashland Blazer 50
Henry Co. 87, Washington Co. 86, OT
Lewis Co. 50, Bracken Co. 33
Livingston Central 67, Webster Co. 63
Lou. Collegiate 60, Fulton City 34
Lou. Collegiate 71, Community Christian (Paducah) 58
McCracken County 73, Ballard Memorial 53
Middlesboro 72, Jenkins 37
Owensboro 73, Ohio Co. 54
Scott Co. 75, Lex. Lafayette 60
Simon Kenton 72, Ludlow 34
South Oldham 98, Trimble Co. 59
Spencer Co. 62, Lou. Jeffersontown 47
St. Patrick 63, Augusta 53
Warren East 91, Whitesville Trinity 83
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
North Oldham 41, Freeport, Fla. 28
|Woodford County Tournament
Frederick Douglass 56, Shelby Co. 44
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adair Co. 56, Lou. Butler 54
Caldwell Co. 46, Fort Campbell 6
Cov. Holy Cross 64, Boone Co. 55
Hopkinsville 61, Logan Co. 53
Johnson Central 54, Belfry 39
Knox Central 59, Harlan 56
Letcher County Central 71, Leslie Co. 46
Lex. Bryan Station 50, Lex. Tates Creek 47
Lou. Doss 42, Lou. Waggener 35
Morgan Co. 51, Fairview 43
Nicholas Co. 70, Pendleton Co. 35
North Laurel 78, Boyle Co. 76
Owensboro 50, Union Co. 44
Owsley Co. 69, Elliott Co. 26
Paris 42, Lex. Christian 33
Rockcastle Co. 44, West Jessamine 33
Russell Co. 66, Warren Central 20
Shelby Valley 47, Pike Co. Central 35
Walton-Verona 46, Collins 37
Warren East 72, Whitesville Trinity 52
Washington Co. 48, Henry Co. 41
Webster Co. 54, Livingston Central 36
