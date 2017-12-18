E. Kentucky uses balanced attack to dump Norfolk St. 83-66

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Jackson Davis scored 15 points and Nick Mayo had 14 points and Eastern Kentucky downed Norfolk State 83-66 on Monday night for its second consecutive win.

Mayo scored the Colonels' first six points, and his third jump shot gave Eastern Kentucky a 6-5 lead it never gave up. EKU then went on a 17-7 run with Dujuanta Weaver, Peyton Broughton and Dillon Avare each burying 3-pointers.

DeAndre Dishman and Avare each scored 12 points and Broughton added 10 for Eastern Kentucky (6-6). The Colonels led 41-30 at halftime and extended the margin to 62-35 on Broughton's jumper with 11:23 left to play.

The Colonels were 29-of-55 shooting (53 percent) and made 10 3s. Eastern Kentucky had a 33-23 rebounding advantage.

Mastadi Pitt led Norfolk State (1-11) with 19 points, Derrick Jamerson scored 14 and Alex Long and Steven Whitley each scored 10.

