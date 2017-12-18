Concerned residents fight plan to demolish New Albany public housing

The group We Are New Albany collected more than 1,000 signatures for a petition they plan to deliver to Mayor Jeff Gahan Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Concerned residents gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday night in New Albany, at the site where hundreds of families are worried they'll soon be without a home.

The group We Are New Albany collected more than 1,000 signatures for a petition they plan to deliver to Mayor Jeff Gahan Tuesday.

These residents are upset the city is moving forward with plans to demolish four public housing structures.

City officials say they're concerned about the cost of maintaining those structures because of the condition they are in.

If the demolition happens, it would mean the loss of 500 units without immediate replacements.

"They say there's a plan, but the plan on paper won't keep people dry and warm and safe," Indiana State Representative Ed Clere (R-District 72) said. "I'm very concerned about how realistic the plan is."

Mayor Gahan says no one will be left homeless.

