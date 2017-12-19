The Voice winner to be announced tonight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The performances are in, and now it's up to America to decide the winner of The Voice.

In Monday night's episode, emotions were evident early on as Team Adam's Addison Agen was overwhelmed by the lyrics of "Humble and Kind."

The showcase for Team Miley's Brooke Simpson included the original song "What is Beautiful."

Team Blake's Chloe Kohanski sang the Kim Carnes classic "Bette Davis Eyes."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

And Red Marlow performed a song the Team Blake singer wrote for himself, "I Pray."

We'll find out tonight which of the four singers will take home the crown.

The two-hour finale of The Voice begins at 9 p.m. on WAVE 3 News and NBC and includes performances from Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Norah Jones and Billy Idol, among many others.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.