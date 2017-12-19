3 children, adult escape from house fire

The fire was reported in the 2400 block of Adrienne Way around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three children and an adult climbed out of a window after their house caught on fire.

The fire was reported in the 2400 block of Adrienne Way around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.

Pleasure Ridge Fire Department chief Doug Recktenwald said when firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke coming from the home. It took 15 firefighters 18 minutes to get control of the fire.

All three children and the adult were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

