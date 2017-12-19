President Trump makes his debut in Disney's Hall of Presidents - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

President Trump makes his debut in Disney's Hall of Presidents

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald Trump made his debut this week in the Hall of Presidents at Disney World. The exhibit officially opens Tuesday, but some visitors got a sneak peek on Monday.

Reviews on Twitter were mixed, with some saying the figure strongly resembles actor Jon Voight. 

Check out the video from the new exhibit from Disney World News. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly