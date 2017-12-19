Shiffrin beats Worley to win a World Cup giant slalom

The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House.More >>
Officials estimate the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in state history before full containment, which is expected by Jan. 7.More >>
Officials estimate the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in state history before full containment, which is expected by Jan. 7.More >>
NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing powerMore >>
NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing powerMore >>
Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of SeattleMore >>
Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of SeattleMore >>
Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of SeattleMore >>
Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of SeattleMore >>
President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 campaign.More >>
President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 campaign.More >>
President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 campaign.More >>
President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 campaign.More >>
Amtrak train hurtles off overpass onto highway below; at least six people killedMore >>
Amtrak train hurtles off overpass onto highway below; at least six people killedMore >>
Air-travel system struggles to get back on schedule after Atlanta power outageMore >>
Air-travel system struggles to get back on schedule after Atlanta power outageMore >>
Authorities say the massive wildfire northwest of Los Angeles has burned another 6 square miles of vegetation and has burned 418 square miles since it started 12 days agoMore >>
Authorities say the massive wildfire northwest of Los Angeles has burned another 6 square miles of vegetation and has burned 418 square miles since it started 12 days agoMore >>
President Donald Trump says he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller even as his administration was again forced to grapple with the growing Russia probe that has shadowed the White House for much of the yearMore >>
President Donald Trump says he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller even as his administration was again forced to grapple with the growing Russia probe that has shadowed the White House for much of the yearMore >>
President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on the bureau's leadership even as he praised local police officers as a bulwark against rising violence and crime.More >>
President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on the bureau's leadership even as he praised local police officers as a bulwark against rising violence and crime.More >>