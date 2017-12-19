December 18, 2017

StoryWood Bowties
Storywood Bowties are wooden bow ties that are specifically created from wood reclaimed from renovations. The finished wood bow tie is the original color of the lumber without added stains and is finished with a clear varnish. Storywood Bowties is donating to Trees Louisville Freshman Tree Giveaway Project and giving 3% to WaterStep to help purchase M100 Water Purification Systems. For more information visit storywoodbowties.com.
Cindi Sullivan
Cindi Sullivan from Trees Louisville joined Dawne on the show to discuss your gardening questions.
Trees Louisville is looking for sponsors for their upcoming planting projects. Go to TreesLouisville.org to learn more about the organization, sponsor a project or make a donation.
Jefferson County Extension Service
200 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243
Phone:(502) 569-2344
http://jefferson.ca.uky.edu/
