Paducah woman wanted for speeding, violating protection order

Police in Paducah, Kentucky are asking for help locating a woman who sped off from a traffic stop.

It happened on Monday, December 18.

According to a release from the police department, an officer stopped Amberly Wallis, 39, for going 60 in a 35 mile-per-hour zone.

Detective Nathan Jaimet said he was also aware that Wallis had violated a protection order just before he caught her speeding on Park Avenue.

Wallis reportedly stopped at the intersection of H.C. Mathis Drive and Park Avenue. When Jaimet walked to her window to talk with her. Wallis was reportedly argumentative and sped off.

She's wanted on charges of speeding 25 mph over the speed limit and fleeing or evading police.

Anyone with information about Amberly Wallis' whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

