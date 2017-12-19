Tips for beating the holiday blues

The holidays can be depressing for some, but there are ways to beat the funk. (Source: Pixabay.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE Country is just days away from the happiest time of the year.

Everywhere you look, it’s all about the red and green. But it’s also a stressful time of the year, leaving a lot of people feeling blue.

Hosting holiday dinner parties can be just as stressful as beating the crowds and buying gifts.

A new survey from Bob Evans says 50 percent of people who host holiday dinners say their No. 1 worry is making sure the meal is ready on time.

That's followed by preparing the main dish, making all the sides and meeting the dietary restrictions of every guest.

Whether you're stressed about the food, or shopping for it, the holidays can be a tough and depressing time for a lot of people.

According to health.com, there are ways to fight the holiday funk.

Try soaking up the sun. Some good ole vitamin D stimulates the production of feel-good chemical serotonin, and helps with seasonal affective disorder.

Researchers also said the smell of citrus helps alleviate stress, and honey works wonders, too. Honey is proven to help give you energy in the long run, and research shows that its antioxidant and antibacterial makeup, can help improve your immune system.

Try squeezing the flesh between your index finger and thumb. If you apply pressure for 30 seconds, doctors say it can reduce stress and tension in your upper body.

Try unplugging, and turning off your phone. Constant buzzing and email alerts keep us in a non-stop, fight-or-flight mode, due to bursts of adrenaline.

