Police: House fire leads to discovery of marijuana grow operation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A marijuana grow operation was discovered inside a home after it caught on fire, according to Louisville Metro police.

Fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 5600 block of Wooded Lake Drive around 9:40 p.m. Sunday. When firefighters entered the house, they discovered the grow operation consisting of six plants.

Inside the home officers also found grow houses, more than five pounds of marijuana packaged in different containers, drug paraphernalia, cash and a Ruger SR40C semi-automatic handgun, according to an arrest report.

When the homeowner, Daniel Vanburen, returned home he was taken into custody.

Vanburen was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with trafficking in marijuana, cultivating marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

