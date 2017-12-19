Paducah man arrested after calling 911 for a ride

A Paducah man faces charges after police say he called them for a ride.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, Luther Nolan, 55, was drunk when he called 911. He asked for a ride to Paducah.

Officers found him walking near the intersection of Paducah Road and Highway 121 North.

Nolan was arrested on a charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Investigators said he assaulted a deputy jailer when he was being booked at the Graves County Jail. He now faces an additional charge of assault 3rd degree (correction officer).

