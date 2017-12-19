WATCH LIVE NOW: U.S. House debate and vote on tax reform bill - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE NOW: U.S. House debate and vote on tax reform bill

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: On the floor of the House of Representatives, lawmakers are debating and expected to vote on the tax bill. You can watch the proceedings in the House Chamber on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

