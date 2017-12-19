Body discovered behind Elizabethtown Peddlers Mall

Officers were called to the Peddlers Mall, located at 1111 North Dixie Highway, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating after a body was discovered behind a business in Elizabethtown.

Officers were called to the Peddlers Mall, located at 1111 North Dixie Highway, around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas.

Once officers arrived, they found a man's body behind the store.

The cause of the man’s death has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125.

