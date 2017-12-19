LMPD: Armed, dangerous suspect forces victims to drive to ATM

The suspect is described as being short with a dark complexion and short curly afro-faded hair. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are asking for the community’s help to find a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, the suspect approached victims who were sitting in their vehicles and forced them at gunpoint to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

LMPD said two victims were on Broadway and the cases happened just days apart.

The suspect was last seen at the PNC Bank at 34th Street and Broadway where police said he forced one of the victims to withdraw money while in a 1998 green Buick Lesabre.

The suspect is described as being short with a dark complexion and short curly afro-faded hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

