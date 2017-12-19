New District 21 councilman to address his employment by JCPS

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The newest member of the Louisville Metro Council will speak at a news conference this afternoon to address his employment with the Jefferson County Public Schools.

Vitalis Lanshima was selected Dec. 14 by the Metro Council to fill the District 21 seat vacated when Dan Johnson was removed from the city's legislative body.

Lanshima will speak at the 4 p.m. news conference to address recent media reports surrounding his employment with JCPS.

Allison Martin, a JCPS spokeswoman, told WAVE 3 News that Lanshima was employed as a teacher by the district, but was notified on Oct. 24 that the district intended to "terminate his employment." Martin said Lanshima has exercised his right under the Kentucky Revised Statutes to have the tribunal hearing that is closed to the public and that JCPS would have no further comment on the pending legislation.

This story will be updated following Lanshima's news conference.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.