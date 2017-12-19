Saint Xavier football coach steps down

Wolford's teams beat Trinity once in his five seasons. (Source: KHSAA)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After five successful season, St. Xavier head football coach Will Wolford is resigning.

The school announced the news on Tuesday.

"Our football program and our entire community are extremely grateful for all that Will has done for our students and for our school," Athletic Director Alan Donhoff said. "As the leader of our program, he has always demonstrated a keen awareness of and desire to achieve Saint Xavier's mission while encouraging our young men to pursue their dreams. We will miss Will as our football coach, but I am sure that he will always be an important member of our St. X family."

Wolford had a 44-22 record in five years at St. X, including a 12-3 record in 2017.

The Tigers lost to Trinity in the 6A State Championship this season.

"I'm very thankful for the opportunity that St. X has given me to be part of such a special school these last five years," Wolford said. "Coaching these outstanding kids and working with tremendously talented football coaches has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Special thanks to Alan Donhoff, Frank Espinosa, Dr. Perry Sangalli, and many others for their unconditional support."

Wolford's teams beat Trinity once in his five seasons.

St. X says it will begin the process of replacing Wolford immediately.

