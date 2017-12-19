Homes evacuated after truck hauling explosive material crashes, blocks KY 91 in Caldwell Co.

A truck hauling explosive material crashed on KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia on Tuesday, December 19.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash is blocking both lanes around the 15 mile marker.

It was hauling explosive material and required special handling to offload.

According to Keith Todd with KYTC, recovery work continued around 5 p.m. and the explosives were secured. However, he said homes for around 1/4 mile were evacuated.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The estimated duration is three hours.

A detour for this section of KY 91 is via KY 139 and KY 70.

