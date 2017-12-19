KY 91 in Caldwell Co. back open after truck hauling explosive ma - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY 91 in Caldwell Co. back open after truck hauling explosive material crashes

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Keith Todd/Facebook) (Source: Keith Todd/Facebook)
(Source: Keith Todd/Facebook) (Source: Keith Todd/Facebook)
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A truck hauling explosive material crashed on KY 91 between Princeton and Fredonia on Tuesday, December 19. The site was cleared around 9:25 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash blocked both lanes around the 15-mile marker.

It was hauling explosive material and required special handling to offload.

According to Keith Todd with KYTC, recovery work continued around 5 p.m. and the explosives were secured. However, he said homes for around 1/4 mile were evacuated.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. 

A detour for this section of KY 91 was via KY 139 and KY 70.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly