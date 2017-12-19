Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. S. Bend Riley (11) 8-0 348 2 2. Hamilton Southeastern (2)6-0 312 3 3. New Albany (2) 6-1 287 4 4. Warren Central (3) 4-0 267 5 5. Floyd Central (1) 5-0 256 6 6. Indpls Ben Davis 5-1 203 1 7. Zionsville 5-0 171 7 8. Bloomington South 5-1 114 8 9. Center Grove 7-1 93 10 10. Ft. Wayne North 6-2 64 9 Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 62. Jeffersonville 40. Lafayette Jeff 21. Carmel 14. Bloomington North 8. Brownsburg 7. Ev. Harrison 7. Bedford N. Lawrence 6.¤ Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. Indianapolis Attucks (14)5-0 370 1 2. Ev. Bosse (5) 6-0 350 2 3. Tri-West 4-0 288 3 4. Greensburg 7-0 221 7 5. New Castle 7-0 167 NR 6. Indpls Brebeuf 4-2 126 9 7. Culver Academy 4-3 123 8 8. Brownstown 5-1 116 4 9. Beech Grove 5-0 113 NR 10. S. Bend Washington 6-1 108 6 Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 50. Danville 49. NorthWood 39. Sullivan 29. Princeton 25. Heritage Hills 25. Marion 16. N. Harrison 15. Salem 15. Northwestern 14. W. Lafayette 8. Hammond 7. Glenn 6.¤ Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Frankton (17) 6-0 376 2 2. Westview (1) 6-0 311 3 3. Covington 8-0 268 4 4. Oak Hill (1) 5-1 255 1 5. Tipton 7-1 210 5 6. Forest Park 6-0 161 9 7. Shenandoah 6-1 146 6 8. Indpls Howe 5-2 124 8 9. Linton-Stockton 5-1 105 7 10. Southwestern (Jefferson)6-0 83 NR Others receiving votes: Paoli 77. Andrean 72. Indpls Irvington 29. Eastern Hancock 21. LaVille 21. Heritage Christian 12. Clarksville 9.¤ Class 1A W-L Pts Prv 1. Barr-Reeve (13) 6-0 357 1 2. Tindley (5) 5-1 320 3 3. Tri-County (1) 6-0 316 2 4. University 7-0 264 4 5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 5-1 240 5 6. Wood Memorial 5-1 153 7 7. Gary 21st Century 6-3 135 9 8. Washington Twp. 6-0 91 NR 9. Morristown 6-1 90 10 10. S. Newton 6-1 80 6 Others receiving votes: Hauser 67. Southwood 39. Lafayette Catholic 35. Lanesville 24. Covenant Christian 18. Westville 15. Christian Academy 14. Springs Valley 13. W. Central 9.¤

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.