Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. S. Bend Riley (11)
|8-0
|348
|2
|2. Hamilton Southeastern (2)6-0
|312
|3
|3. New Albany (2)
|6-1
|287
|4
|4. Warren Central (3)
|4-0
|267
|5
|5. Floyd Central (1)
|5-0
|256
|6
|6. Indpls Ben Davis
|5-1
|203
|1
|7. Zionsville
|5-0
|171
|7
|8. Bloomington South
|5-1
|114
|8
|9. Center Grove
|7-1
|93
|10
|10. Ft. Wayne North
|6-2
|64
|9
|Others receiving votes:
|Valparaiso 62. Jeffersonville 40. Lafayette Jeff 21. Carmel 14. Bloomington North 8. Brownsburg 7. Ev. Harrison 7. Bedford N. Lawrence 6.¤
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Indianapolis Attucks (14)5-0
|370
|1
|2. Ev. Bosse (5)
|6-0
|350
|2
|3. Tri-West
|4-0
|288
|3
|4. Greensburg
|7-0
|221
|7
|5. New Castle
|7-0
|167
|NR
|6. Indpls Brebeuf
|4-2
|126
|9
|7. Culver Academy
|4-3
|123
|8
|8. Brownstown
|5-1
|116
|4
|9. Beech Grove
|5-0
|113
|NR
|10. S. Bend Washington
|6-1
|108
|6
|Others receiving votes:
|Silver Creek 50. Danville 49. NorthWood 39. Sullivan 29. Princeton 25. Heritage Hills 25. Marion 16. N. Harrison 15. Salem 15. Northwestern 14. W. Lafayette 8. Hammond 7. Glenn 6.¤
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Frankton (17)
|6-0
|376
|2
|2. Westview (1)
|6-0
|311
|3
|3. Covington
|8-0
|268
|4
|4. Oak Hill (1)
|5-1
|255
|1
|5. Tipton
|7-1
|210
|5
|6. Forest Park
|6-0
|161
|9
|7. Shenandoah
|6-1
|146
|6
|8. Indpls Howe
|5-2
|124
|8
|9. Linton-Stockton
|5-1
|105
|7
|10. Southwestern (Jefferson)6-0
|83
|NR
|Others receiving votes:
|Paoli 77. Andrean 72. Indpls Irvington 29. Eastern Hancock 21. LaVille 21. Heritage Christian 12. Clarksville 9.¤
|Class 1A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Barr-Reeve (13)
|6-0
|357
|1
|2. Tindley (5)
|5-1
|320
|3
|3. Tri-County (1)
|6-0
|316
|2
|4. University
|7-0
|264
|4
|5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk
|5-1
|240
|5
|6. Wood Memorial
|5-1
|153
|7
|7. Gary 21st Century
|6-3
|135
|9
|8. Washington Twp.
|6-0
|91
|NR
|9. Morristown
|6-1
|90
|10
|10. S. Newton
|6-1
|80
|6
|Others receiving votes:
|Hauser 67. Southwood 39. Lafayette Catholic 35. Lanesville 24. Covenant Christian 18. Westville 15. Christian Academy 14. Springs Valley 13. W. Central 9.¤
