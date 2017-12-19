Critical Missing alert issued for NKY woman

Kristen Donnelly left home with her dog and has not been seen since, police say. (Provided by Covington PD)

Covington Police officers are actively searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since Monday morning.

Kristin Donnelly, 42, left her home with her Yorkshire Terrier dog, leaving behind her keys and cell phone, police said.

“Ms. Donnelly has been exhibiting increasingly erratic behavior over the past two months, which has required intervention by several public safety agencies in the tri-state area to include the Covington Police Department,” said Lt. Col. Brian Steffen. “There is sufficient reason to believe that Ms. Donnelly, through her past actions and present behavior is a credible danger to herself."

She is believed to be operating a White 1998 Mercury Mountaineer SUV bearing Kentucky Registration 765-APH

Anyone seeing the vehicle or Donnelly is asked to immediately dial 911 and provide first responders with a location.

Anyone with information regarding her potential whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.

