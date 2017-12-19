Trinity's Moore reopens recruiting process

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Trinity star receiver Rondale Moore has had a change of heart.

Moore had been committed to the University of Texas, but with the new early national signing period set to start on Wednesday, he announced on Tuesday on Twitter that he is reopening the process.

Moore says he will make his decision on LIVE TV on Saturday, January 6, in the U.S. Army All-American game on NBC.

