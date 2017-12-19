Murray, KY officer receives Governor's Award

One of the Murray Police Department's officers has been honored by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.

On Dec. 13, Officer Kenny Baldwin received the 2017 Governor's Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.

Officer Baldwin has been recognized for his extraordinary efforts to save lives by reducing alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

