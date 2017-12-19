LMPD responds to shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 4:10 p.m., of a shooting in the 1700 block of Lafayette Drive.

Once on scene, emergency crews found one person shot.

That person was transported to University Hospital.

Any information on their condition, or any suspects is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

