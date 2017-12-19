Minor injuries reported in Shelby County school bus crash

The crash happened on Scott Pike in Waddy. (Source: The Sentinel-News)

WADDY, KY (WAVE) - A school bus with kids on board crashed on a rural road outside of Shelbyville Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Scott Pike in Waddy.

Shelby County Public Schools bus No. 1763 was in an accident with a UPS truck, according to SCPS. The bus transports students from Heritage Elementary School.

There were 32 students on board at the time of the wreck, but school officials say no major injuries were reported.

According to The Sentinel-News, five students were taken to a nearby hospital, but they are all expected to be okay.

School officials told us some students were checked out by EMS on the scene of the crash.

Another bus was sent to pick up the remaining students and finish the route.

