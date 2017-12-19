'The need is real': JCPS kids need coats for winter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Metro Council members, Louisville businesses and area unions collected more than 300 coats for children within the Jefferson County Public School district on Tuesday.

"This city has the compassion, they do, to make sure every child stays warm this winter," Council President David Yates said.

Yates said he was approached by the local UAW, who had an excess of puffer coats, and heard about the need within the school system. The donation of coats led to a coat drive with council members, businesses and Louisville leaders pitching in to donate as well.

"They'll be delivered discreetly so the counselors at the school will address the kids who are most in need and give them to them," Yates said.

JCPS family resource coordinators came to pick up the coats and deliver them to the neediest of children in the school system.

"The need for coats, socks, underwear, all of that is a really need we have," said family resource coordinator Amanda Medley. "So many kids that come in with a sweatshirt on. And when I ask them if they have a coat, they say that is their coat, when it's really just a sweatshirt. We definitely have the need there and they're going to be very, very appreciative for this."

People interested in donating coats can drop them off at City Hall and address them to "the Office of the President".

