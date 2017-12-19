WAVE 3 News Editorial - December 19, 2017: Foundation Giving

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Giving season spikes during the holidays but it is year-round for so many charitable foundations in our area. They deserve a big salute and thank you for the helpful aid they provide every year.

One of the biggest givers is the James Graham Brown Foundation. Nearly 400 families who faced homelessness this holiday season will get housing services now thanks to a sizable financial contribution from the James Graham Brown Foundation

A collaborative effort by Volunteers of America Mid-States, who stepped up to absorb the Family Stabilization Program when Family & Children's Place faced ending services to families that were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The largest charitable foundation in Kentucky is the Community Foundation of Louisville, making more than 9,000 grants last year totaling $52 million. Other top Foundations in total giving include The Humana Foundation, the Owsley Brown Charitable Foundation, Lift A Life Foundation, Yum! Brands Foundation, and The Gheens Foundation.

Charitable giving extends beyond Foundations. Kosair Charities supports over 100 pediatric agencies in our community with funding for research, clinical services, health education and care every year, and just last week donated $15,000 to support the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The compassion for support and help in this community is astounding and is a gift that keeps on giving!

