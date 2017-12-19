Paperwork keeping Blue Bridge Lighting project from moving forward

It's been in the dark since 2013, but now Owensboro officials are hoping to resolve a court case that's held off the Blue Bridge Lighting project.

After a contractor painting the bridge was electrocuted and killed in 2013, the lighting project was put on hold. Nett Gonzalez, a Texas native, died while working on the bridge.

The city of Owensboro settled the case with his family for $800,000. But according to Texas law, local courts must approve the settlement before the money is exchanged. And that hasn't happened yet.

Until the litigation is complete, the city cannot relight the bridge.

Now the city is wanting to know what is taking the case so long and they received an update on Tuesday.

"The hangup in the process right now, is the fact that Mrs. Gonzalez has not been able to be served with the paperwork via certified mail," explained Ed Ray, City Attorney. "And until that happens, under Texas law, they can't have a hearing."

City officials tell us after this update from the attorney of the case in Texas, they feel the right people are on the case. They remain hopeful they will not need to hire additional counsel.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.