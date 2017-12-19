Major layoffs announced in western Kentucky coal mines

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 500 employees in Kentucky's coal sector will be impacted by the latest round of layoffs and terminations.

The Office for Employment and Training announced two Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices.

Beginning February 18, Armstrong Coal in Madisonville anticipates laying off all employees at all facilities in Kentucky. That is 427 employees in all.

Also, on February 14, Thoroughfare Mining will be permanently laying off all 99 employees at the Survant Mine in Central City, Kentucky.

Between the two companies, 526 employees will be permanently laid off.

