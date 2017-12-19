Nelson Co. Sheriff retiring

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff is retiring.

The Kentucky Standard reports that Sheriff Ed Mattingly announced his retirement Monday morning, because of uncertainty surrounding the state pension troubles.

His retirement will be effective on January 1st.

2018 would have marked the beginning of his fourth and final year in office.

Nelson County Judge-Executive Dean Watts will fill the interim position by the first of the year.

