Man arrested following brief standoff at St. Matthews car dealership

The red pickup crashed into a new Audi on the dealership lot. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

ST. MATTHEWS, KY (WAVE) - A man is in custody after an incident that brought police to a St. Matthews car dealership.

Officers were called to Blue Grass Motorsports in the 4700 block of Bowling Blvd. around 4 p.m. Police found a red pickup truck had struck a car on the dealership lot. The man driving the truck refused to get out and that prompted a call for additional officers.

SMPD said the man finally surrendered without incident and was placed into custody. No weapons were found on the suspect or inside the truck.

According to police, the man may have suffered from some type of mental or physical impairment. What charges, if any, were still being determined.

This story will be updated.

