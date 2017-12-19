Employees work to clean, save records after courthouse floods

County employees are asking the public not to come to the courthouse unless it’s urgent, and to call ahead when possible. (Source: Rachael Krause/ WAVE 3 News)

CORYDON, IN (WAVE) – Imagine coming to work to the sound of a waterfall, that's what Harrison County employees walked into Monday on their way into work.

That waterfall sound, overflowing water, pouring unchecked for hours over the weekend into much of the courthouse. On Tuesday, county employees said the cleanup is extensive but it could have been much worse.

"Ceiling tiles on the floor, bowing from the weight of the water, it just looked like a hurricane had hit,” said Sherry Brown, Circuit Court Clerk for Harrison County. Brown’s office inside the Harrison County courthouse in downtown Corydon looks like a construction zone.

"We go from laughing to almost crying,” Brown said.

The county circuit clerk isn't spending her days on paperwork, but on assessing the water damage to her office and the rest of the courthouse. The leak was caused by a faulty pipe leaking water into a third flood toilet all weekend. One of the first things Brown said she did Monday was go through all of the court records they have one by one. A lot of them needed to be taken to be dried out.

"Most everything has been scanned,” Brown said. “The oldest records have not been, and those are the ones we're most concerned about. So those are the ones we're most concerned about and we have those in the freezer compartment of a semi right now to dry."

The desks and many of the computers are ruined. The ceiling and much of the wiring is soaked on the first and second floors. Records, some from before Indiana became a state, are falling apart. Luckily, many are salvageable.

Tuesday, crews packed up and shipped out to dry out in a freezer. It’s hard to see her carefully kept records in ruins, Brown said. But with so much of the county records able to be saved, she’s staying sunny about the situation until things inside the courthouse dry out.

"You always have to look for the silver lining," Brown said. And this could have been much worse."

Brown said the county is covered by insurance, but there’s no estimate yet on how much this flooding will cost. County employees are asking the public not to come to the courthouse unless it’s urgent, and to call ahead when possible.

County staff said child support payments delayed by the flooding are going out to families Tuesday.

