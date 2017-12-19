Lawsuit against Jagoe Homes to continue

The Kentucky Court of Appeals has ruled a lawsuit filed by two Muhlenberg County fire victims can continue against Jagoe Homes.

On Jan. 30, 2014, a house fire in Muhlenberg County killed nine family members, eight of them children. Chad Watson and his daughter Kylie were the only survivors.

Shortly after the tragedy, Jagoe Homes, contacted the family offering to build them a new home. But in March of 2015 Jagoe Homes backed out.

Chad and Kylie sued the company but that lawsuit was dismissed in circuit court, citing no written contract between the company and the Watson's.

On Friday, the court of appeals overturned that decision. An appeals judge cited several news reports that mentioned the agreement.

Clifton: "Well obviously we're please with the opinion of the court of appeals," Clifton Boswell the Watson's attorney said. "We think the court of appeals made the right decision and we look forward to moving forward and pursuing justice for the Watson family."

The court of appeals did uphold the decision of the circuit court to dismiss the Watson's claim of emotional distress.

In a statement, Jagoe Homes tells us "We are pleased with the dismissal of the emotional damages claim. We are prepared to submit the remainder of the case to the jury."

The Watson's attorney says the case could go to a jury trial. No time line has been set.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.