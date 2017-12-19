I-24 on-ramp closed near University of Kentucky after tractor-trailer crash

The on-ramp from Alben Barkley Drive/U.S. 62 onto Interstate 24 is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash on Tuesday evening, December 19.

According to the Paducah Police Department, it is expected to be closed for several hours while workers try to pull the truck from a ravine.

Westbound drivers exiting I-24 at Exit 7 (Lone Oak Road/U.S. 45) will not be able to get back onto the interstate to continue going west.

